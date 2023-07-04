Benfica have knocked back a bid from Fulham for defender Morato, with the Portuguese giants insisting on getting his release clause.

Fulham are looking at options to strengthen their squad this summer after a solid first season back in the Premier League.

Marco Silva wants to add more defensive strength to his squad and has been scouring the market for defenders.

The Fulham boss admires Benfica’s 22-year-old Brazilian defender Morato and wants to take him to Craven Cottage this summer.

But according to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Benfica rejected an offer from Fulham for the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that Benfica wasted little time in knocking back the Fulham bid, which was believed to be in the region of €10m to €12m.

Morato has a €50m release clause in his contract and Benfica want the figure if they are to let him go this summer.

However, they are acutely aware that no club are going to pay such a fee for Morato at this stage of his career.

It has been claimed that Benfica’s stance is to make sure that Morato stays at the club next season.