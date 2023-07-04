Jurgen Klopp is planning for the new season with Thiago Alcantara in his Liverpool squad, as the player is keen to stay despite interest from Saudi Arabia, according to The Athletic.

The 32-year-old midfielder spent a large part of last season sidelined due to injuries and made only 18 league appearances.

Thiago’s contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of next June and the player is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian outfits.

It has been suggested that Thiago received a lucrative offer from an unnamed Saudi outfit, which he promptly rejected.

Liverpool have not received any official bids for the Spanish international and they are focused on reshaping their midfield this summer.

Klopp is planning for the new season with Thiago in the squad and the player is also minded to stay.

Liverpool are also in no hurry to sell the Spaniard and would also be happy to see Thiago run down his contract to leave as a free agent in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Thiago might have a change of heart given the big sums on offer in Saudi Arabia.