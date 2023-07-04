Juventus are considering a summer swoop for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Laporte was a bit part player in Manchester City’s treble-winning squad last season and made just 24 appearances for the club.

The Premier League champions are in talks to sign Josko Gvardiol for a record fee this summer and the Frenchman is likely to fall further down the pecking order.

The defender is keen to leave Manchester City this summer as he wants to play regular football next season and Juventus have emerged as a potential destination.

According to Italian daily La Stampa (via Calciomercato.it), the Serie A giants have identified the Manchester City star as one of their top defensive targets.

Juventus are working on making a proposal that would see Laporte move to Turin on an initial loan deal.

The Bianconeri are also prepared to include an option or obligation to buy in the potential loan agreement.

Juventus are hoping to convince the centre-back to move to Turin and will then look to work out a deal with Manchester City.