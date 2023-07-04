Rangers target Josh Maja is prioritising a move back to English football this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Gers saw their bitter rivals Celtic win a domestic treble last season, while they spent the campaign trophyless.

They are looking to rebuild the squad with a number of departures as well as new incomings for the upcoming season and they have been very active in the transfer window so far.

Forwards such as Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent were released after their contracts expired and Michael Beale has added to his attack with Sam Lammers and Abdallah Sima.

The Gers continue to be linked with a number of strikers though and former Sunderland man Maja is a player that is claimed to be of interest.

However, Maja wants to head back to English football after leaving French club Bordeaux, despite interest from Germany and Spain.

Maja rejected a contract extension from the French side and now he is considering his options as a free agent.

As a free agent, the 24-year-old is likely to have a number of offers on the table this summer and it is unclear when he will pick his next club.