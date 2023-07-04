Stoke City have stepped up on their efforts to sign Ireland defender Enda Stevens on a free transfer this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 32-year-old defender is available on a free transfer after he was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season.

The Blades are preparing for life in the Premier League and were happy to let Stevens go, but his stock remains high in the Championship.

The defender is wanted by several teams in the second tier of English football and Stoke are now the favourites to snap him up.

They have pressed the accelerator in the race to sign the left-back on a free transfer this summer.

Alex Neil admires Stevens and believes his experience will come in handy next season at the bet365 Stadium.

He played a big part in Sheffield United getting promoted to the Premier League last season and Stoke want to tap into that experience.

Neil wants to build a squad that can challenge for promotion in the upcoming campaign and wants Stevens to be part of that journey.