Rangers manager Michael Beale does not have Aris forward Luis Palma on his transfer radar, in spite of reports suggesting that a bid from the Glasgow giants has been rejected by the Greek club, according to the Daily Record.

The Gers are in the process of rebuilding their squad this summer in order to go toe to toe with their rivals Celtic next season.

They have already managed to bring in as many as five players and there are no suggestions that Beale is done with his business yet.

Honduras international Palma has been linked with a move to Glasgow, with his club Aris prepared to cash in for the right price, but reluctant to sell to Greek rivals.

It has been claimed that Rangers have seen an offer for Palma rejected.

However, those claims are wide of the mark and the Aris man is not currently on Rangers’ radar.

Anderlecht are another club showing interest in Palma, while AEK Athens are also keen.

The 23-year-old featured in 36 games for Aris last season proving to be a constant goal threat and he ended the season with 21 goal contributions.