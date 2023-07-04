West Ham United are claimed to be amongst the clubs showing interest in PAOK Salonika goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski, with interested sides holding talks, it has been suggested in Greece.

David Moyes led West Ham to success in the Europa Conference League last season and is keen to strengthen this summer, amid the expected loss of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

He is focused on beefing up his midfield, but West Ham are also alive to other opportunities and have had their eyes drawn towards Greece.

The Hammers are likely amongst the clubs interested in PAOK goalkeeper Kotarski, who could cost in excess of €10m to sign this summer, though it is not 100 per cent confirmed, according to Greek daily Sportime.

Two to three teams have now held discussions about a possible deal for Kotarski within the last 24 hours.

Kotarski, 23, was only signed by PAOK last summer, linking up with the club from Dutch giants Ajax.

He quickly claimed the number 1 shirt at the Greek club and his displays have garnered attention.

Kotarski, a product of the Dinamo Zagreb academy, has turned out for Croatia at multiple youth levels.

The shot-stopper kept 18 clean sheets for PAOK over the course of last season and penned a deal running until the summer of 2026 when he joined.