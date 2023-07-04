West Ham United are keen to speed up their pursuit of midfielder Denis Zakaria in the coming days as they are concerned about potential competition.

Zakaria spent last season on loan at Chelsea and Juventus are keen to listen to offers to sell him in the ongoing transfer window.

West Ham have identified the Swiss international as a top midfield target as they prepare for the departure of Declan Rice this summer.

The Hammers have been working behind the scenes to try and set up a deal to sign the Juventus midfielder ahead of the new season.

Now, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, West Ham are to speed up their efforts to sign Zakaria.

West Ham are wary of competition for his signature and want to steal a march on other clubs wanting the Juventus star.

Brighton have identified Zakaria as a potential replacement for Chelsea midfield target Moises Caicedo.

David Moyes does not want to lose out on a top midfield target and is pushing West Ham to wrap up their pursuit of the Switzerland international.