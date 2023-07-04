Wolfsburg have been left shocked by the talk of an imminent deal for the transfer of Micky van de Ven to Tottenham Hotspur this summer as they are not even talking with Spurs at the moment.

Tottenham are said to have settled on trying to get Van de Ven as part of their plans to recruit a centre-back this summer.

It was claimed earlier today that Spurs are closing in on a deal with Wolfsburg for the defender’s signature this summer.

Tottenham are said to be paying a fee of £30m to Wolfsburg and an agreement is said to be close to getting agreed upon.

But according to German magazine Kicker, the talk of an imminent deal to sell the Dutch defender has caught the German club by surprise.

Wolfsburg are unaware of any negotiations to let the defender move to Tottenham at this stage of the summer.

It has been claimed that Wolfsburg are not even in any contact with Spurs to sell Van de Ven in the ongoing window.

The defender himself has not asked the club to let him leave and Wolfsburg have dismissed reports of an imminent move to Tottenham.

Wolfsburg are also clear that they are not looking to sell Van de Ven and Spurs will have to meet their asking price to sign him.