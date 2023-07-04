Wolverhampton Wanderers will be cautious about signing new players, in spite of easing the financial pressure with the departures of as many as six players, according to Sky Sports News.

Julen Lopetegui’s side sold defender Nathan Collins to Brentford on Tuesday for a fee in the region of £23m.

The exit came following the club-record £47m they have already earned through the sale of Ruben Neves to Saudi side Al Hilal and another £8.5m from the Conor Coady to Leicester City deal.

Wolves have been looking to bring in cash to try to balance the books and the departures have eased the situation at Molineux.

Lopetegui wants fresh faces, but Wolves will still be cautious when it comes to spending money this summer.

They could bring in more cash by selling Max Kilman to Italian champions Napoli, but are under no pressure to do so.

Kilman could be sold and the cash handed to Lopetegui to spend, but he could equally sign a new contract with the club.

Among the other players to leave Wolves are Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho and Diego Costa, freeing up more wage bill room.