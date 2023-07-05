Wolves are holding out for more money to let Stoke City target Dion Sanderson leave Molineux after rejecting an initial bid from Birmingham City, according to Birmingham Live.

The 23-year-old centre-back came through the academy ranks of Wolves and spent last season on loan with Birmingham City.

Sanderson left a positive impression on Birmingham City boss John Eustace and he is keen on retaining the defender’s services, while Alex Neil wants to take the player to the Potteries.

Now the amount that Wolves are looking for in order to sell the defender this summer has been identified.

Blues tabled a bid in the region of £1.5m which was rejected by the Premier League outfit.

And it has been claimed that the Wolves are holding out for an offer of around £2.25m with added bonuses.

Birmingham are still negotiating a deal with the Molineux outfit to lower the transfer fee as they have Financial Fair Play to comply with.

Stoke though could move to try to win the race for Sanderson and come up with a proposal which Wolves would be happy with.

Now it remains to be seen whether Blues will be able to strike a deal with Wolves or whether Stoke will come up with an offer to snatch Sanderson.