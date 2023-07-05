Arsenal will want at least €25m to sell West Ham target Nuno Tavares, who is also attracting interest from Turkish outfit Galatasaray, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 23-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Benfica in the summer of 2021, spent the entire course of last season on loan at French club Marseille.

This year though, the Gunners are open to selling him on a permanent basis, though they are determined to bank a substantial fee.

Arsenal want to bank a fee of €25m in order to sell the defender, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Fellow Premier League club West Ham and Turkish outfit Galatasaray have been on the trail of the player but will now be wary of the fact that Tavares will not be a cheap option.

West Ham are set to do business with Arsenal in the coming days, with Declan Rice to move to the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers will look to send a portion of the Rice fee back to Arsenal to sign Tavares.

Tavares came through the youth team at Portuguese giants Benfica before being plucked from the Estadio da Luz by Arsenal.