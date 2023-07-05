Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle United are unwilling to meet Juventus’ asking price for winger Federico Chiesa, despite being keen on him.

Chiesa’s future in Turin is under the scanner as Juventus look at making a substantial sale this summer amidst a lack of Champions League football next term.

The winger has also yet to sign a new contract at Juventus to extend his current deal, which ends in 2025, as he wants more than the Italian giants will offer.

Chiesa is not short of suitors and has three interested Premier League sides in the shape of Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle.

None of the trio though are prepared to meet Juventus’ desire to earn €60m from selling Chiesa, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Juventus could look to revisit the idea of a new contract with Chiesa as a result, but are in no hurry to do so.

The Italian giants are in the process of rebuilding their squad for next season, with contract talks on the backburner.

And as the transfer window clock keeps ticking, it remains to be seen if any of the Premier League trio attempt to strike a deal with Juventus.