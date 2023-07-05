Talk that French giants Marseille are interested in Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is wide of the mark.

Eddie Howe is reshaping his squad for the challenges ahead next season and wide-man Saint-Maximin has been linked with an exit from St James’.

His stock has gradually declined on Tyneside amid the club’s new-found wealth and the Magpies are in the market for another winger, with Harvey Barnes a target.

French giants Marseille have been credited with holding an interest in landing Saint-Maximin.

However, such talk is wide of the mark and Marseille are not targeting the 26-year-old, according to French radio station RMC.

If Newcastle do want to offload Saint-Maximin, Marseille are not presently an option for the winger.

Marseille finished third in Ligue 1 last season and have booked a spot in the Champions League for next term.

They are looking for full-backs and wingers, but unless there is a change of heart in southern France, Saint-Maximin will not be arriving.