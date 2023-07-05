Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt will clarify the remaining contract details today to sign Leeds United defender Robin Koch after he rejected Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli.

Koch has been keen to leave Leeds since the end of the last season when they were relegated from the Premier League.

Several teams have been interested in signing the centre-back but the real pull came from clubs in the Bundesliga, offering him the chance to go home.

Bayer Leverkusen wanted Koch, while Napoli tried to take him to Italy – both have failed and he is Eintracht Frankfurt bound.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the centre-back has given his nod of approval to a switch to Eintracht Frankfurt and are clarifying the final contract details today.

He will sign from Leeds on a one-year loan deal.

Leeds are keen to move him on as well in order to bring in new signings ahead of the Championship season.

Koch will look to kick on with his career at Eintracht Frankfurt and it remains to be seen if there is any option to buy included in the loan agreement.