Jurrien Timber has been granted permission by Ajax to undergo a medical with Arsenal ahead of his proposed move, according to The Athletic.

Timber has been a big target for Arsenal and the club have been in talks with Ajax over getting a deal done to sign him.

It has been claimed that an agreement is in place between the two clubs for Timber to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners have agreed to pay a fee of €40m plus another €5m in add-ons as part of the deal with the Dutch giants.

Timber now has Ajax’s permission to travel to England and undergo a medical with the north London club.

Arsenal already have an agreement over personal terms with the defender’s representatives.

The Gunners will look to wrap up the deal soon and complete the formalities of the transfer in the coming days.

Timber made 34 appearances in the Eredivisie last season for Ajax in what was an underwhelming campaign for the Dutch giants.