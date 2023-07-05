Borussia Monchengladbach are set to be financially boosted after Leeds United’s appointment of Daniel Farke as their new manager.

Leeds suffered a disastrous campaign last season with a series of managerial changes and a relegation to the Championship.

Following their relegation, Sam Allardyce left the Whites managerial role and after a scrutinised interview process, they have decided to appoint former Borussia Monchengladbach coach as their new manager.

Farke joined the German outfit last summer, agreeing a contract until June 2026 and under him, Gladbach finished tenth in the Bundesliga.

After a disappointing campaign, the Gladbach hierarchy decided to sack Farke and his coaching staff, but he remained on the payroll.

However, Farke’s appointment by Leeds will remove him and his assistants, who are also expected to join the 46-year-old at Elland, from Galdbach’s wage bill

Farke has agreed a four-year deal with the Yorkshire outfit and he will be determined to take them straight back up in the Premier League in the upcoming season.

The German tactician has Championship experience and has managed to take Norwich City twice back to the Premier League in the past.