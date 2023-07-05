Newcastle United are now focused on bringing in a wide forward and have identified Harvey Barnes as a prime target for the role, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Under manager Eddie Howe, who took charge of Newcastle in November 2021, the club finished fourth last season in the Premier League and as a result secured a spot in the upcoming Champions League.

Newcastle’s attacking line-up last season consisted of Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon, and Allan Saint-Maximin, all supporting strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

Having secured the £52m signing of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan to bolster their midfield for the upcoming season, Howe is now keen to target a wide forward to add to his attacking options.

Newcastle aim to bolster their frontline for the upcoming season by securing an additional wide forward, further solidifying their attacking prowess and fortifying their squad.

A host of options are under consideration at St James’ Park, but Leicester winger Barnes features prominently in their thinking given he is Premier League proven combined with his likely availability.

However, it remains to be seen if Barnes will be the additional wide forward that Howe’s side try to sign or whether other options will emerge for the Magpies.

With aspirations of both domestic and European success in the upcoming season, Newcastle will want to have significant squad depth to deal with the challenges ahead.