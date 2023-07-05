Newcastle United are still some way off matching Southampton’s valuation of Tino Livramento and know relegated sides will not accept cut price deals, according to Chronicle Live.

The 20-year-old right-back came through the Chelsea academy and joined Southampton in the summer of 2021.

Livramento’s season last term was marred by a ligament injury and he only made two appearances for the Saints.

Following Southampton’s relegation, the 20-year-old is one of the players who could leave the Hampshire outfit this summer.

Eddie Howe wants to introduce depth in Newcastle’s right-back position and provide necessary cover for Kieran Trippier.

The Magpies are interested in taking Livramento to St. James’ Park and the player is also in favour of a move to Newcastle.

Newcastle have seen several bids for the defender rejected by Southampton and it has been claimed that the Magpies are still quite a way from meeting the Saints valuation of Livramento.

The north east giants have been looking at relegated sides for potential bargains, but it is suggested they are now aware there are not cut price deals to be had.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will be able to reach an agreement with Southampton over a fee to sign Livramento.