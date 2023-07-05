Hamilton Accies boss Josh Rankin has insisted that although the club are aware of Rangers star Josh McPake’s capabilities, they are not currently discussing a possible swoop for the Gers winger.

McPake, who is a product of Rangers youth system, spent last season on loan with Scottish Championship outfit Queen’s Park and made 27 appearances for them.

The 21-year-old is in the last year of his contract with Rangers and he has been linked with Hamilton Accies regarding a permanent move out of Ibrox.

However, Hamilton manager Rankin has dismissed the rumours linking the Rangers starlet with a move to the League One outfit and stated that McPake has also not been offered to them in the ongoing window.

Rankin admitted that he knows what McPake is capable of but stressed that, at the moment, he is not a target for them.

“I don’t know where that has come from, but he is not one we’ve spoken about – and he’s not even a player who has been offered to us”, Rankin was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“We played against Josh last season and we know what he is all about, but it is not one we’ve been discussing.”

Rangers are restructuring their squad this summer and it is unclear whether Michael Beale is willing to part ways with McPake in the ongoing window.