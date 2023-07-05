Roma are interested in signing Scott McTominay, with Jose Mourinho very keen to reunite with the Manchester United midfielder.

Manchester United need to sell a few players this summer to further invest heavily in their squad amidst a takeover of the club.

McTominay is a player they would be prepared to sell if they receive a good offer and he has considerable interest within the Premier League.

David Moyes’ West Ham have been strongly linked with McTominay as they plan for life without Declan Rice.

And according to Italian journalist Augusto Ciardi, Serie A giants Roma are also exploring the possibility of signing him.

McTominay is one of the names on Roma’s shortlist as they looked to strengthen their squad in the ongoing window.

Mourinho is very much in favour of signing a player who he introduced in the Manchester United first team when he was the manager at Old Trafford.

He remains a fan of the midfielder and would love to welcome him at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

However, a deal is likely to be complicated as Manchester United are only likely to favour selling him over any loan offers.