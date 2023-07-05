Wolves defender Max Kilman is interesting several Premier League sides, but it is Tottenham Hotspur who have been having the most contacts of late, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old defender joined Wolves in the summer of 2018 and has made over 100 appearances for the Midlands outfit.

Kilman is a man in demand this summer and Serie A side Napoli have been working hard to try to take him to Italy.

Napoli made a €35m bid for Kilman, which was rejected by Wolves, who are holding out for an offer in the region of €40m.

However, there is also interest from England in Kilman and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, it is Tottenham who have proven to be the keenest.

It is claimed that Tottenham are the English side to have had the most contacts over a possible swoop.

Kilman is also suggested to prefer to stay in England if he leaves Wolves, something which would boost Spurs’ chances.

However, Tottenham have yet to submit an official bid for the player and all eyes will be on Spurs to see whether they will come up with an offer for the centre-back in the coming days.