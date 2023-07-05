Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes believes that Pompey are in a great position to attack the transfer market at the moment and revealed that they are eyeing four more arrivals in the ongoing window.

John Mousinho has stepped up in his attempt to restructure the Pompey squad to introduce quality and depth this summer.

Portsmouth have already secured the signatures of nine players and they are still being linked with several more in the ongoing transfer window.

Hughes admitted that they are looking at some permanent and loan options and revealed that they want to bring in four more players before the end of the transfer window.

The Portsmouth sporting director pointed out that because of their early signings, Pompey now have the flexibility to approach the window the way they want to.

“We still have a couple of permanent options we’re working around and also some loan options, so we’re in a great spot”, Hughes told the News.

“Potentially it’s four more players.

“We know the types and we know what we are missing within the balance of the squad.

“We are still shy of a centre-back and then we’d like a number eight or 10, another wide option and a number two goalkeeper.

“As we have signed nine permanent players so far, we have the flexibility to attack the market how we want.”

Portsmouth are also actively looking into options to send several young players out on loan to aid in their development.