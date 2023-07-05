Tam McManus has expressed his delight at the prospect of Hibernian signing former Manchester United academy graduate Dylan Levitt this summer.

A product of the Manchester United academy, he completed a permanent move to Dundee United last summer after spending a season on loan at the Scottish club.

His performances for Dundee United have piqued the interest of clubs in the Scottish Premiership and Hibs are claimed to be closing in on signing him.

A Wales international with 13 caps to his name, Levitt has caught the eye with his neat passing ability at the heart of Dundee United’s midfield and Hibernian are keen to add to that to their squad.

Former Hibs star McManus has given his nod of approval to the club’s pursuit of the Welshman this summer.

He believes it would be a brilliant capture if Hibernian manage to get a deal over the line and sign Levitt in the coming days.

The former Hibernian forward took to Twitter and wrote: “Would be a terrific signing for Hibs this.”

Levitt scored five times and laid on three assists in 27 league appearances for Dundee United last season.