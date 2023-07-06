Steve Round has left Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff and has left Arsenal by mutual consent, according to journalist Charles Watts.

Round joined Arteta’s staff when he was appointed as Arsenal manager in 2019 and has been a trusted lieutenant to the Gunners boss.

He has played a key role in the development of the squad that finished second in the Premier League last season.

But ahead of the new season, there is change behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium.

And Round has left the club as part of the changes by mutual consent and the rest of the staff have been informed.

The 52-year-old is an experienced and valued coach in English football and has worked at several clubs.

Before his stint at Arsenal, he served as the assistant to David Moyes at Everton and Manchester United.

He was also on the Derby County coaching staff for a while before a stint as director of football at Aston Villa between 2016 and 2018.

With a couple of coaches leaving Moyes’ staff at West Ham this summer, it remains to be seen whether Round reunites with the Scotsman at the east London club ahead of the new season.