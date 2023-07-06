Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker is attracting interest from a host of clubs, from as many as four leagues, with Unai Emery’s side willing to let him go.

Former Villa boss Steven Gerrard took the midfielder to Villa Park towards the end of the transfer window last summer.

Having headed to Aston Villa from Wolves looking to make an impact, Dendoncker had a campaign to forget, with playing time limited.

The 28-year-old is keen to move on this summer and Aston Villa are also on the same wavelength.

Dendoncker, an experienced Premier League campaigner, is not short of options and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, has a host of clubs keen on him, from four different leagues.

Sides from the Premier League and Serie A are interested in the Belgian, while a big Turkish club are also keen.

Several outfits from Ligue 1 have asked for information, a group that includes Nice and Rennes.

Dendoncker will want to make sure that whichever club he leaves Aston Villa for are a side at which he can play on a regular basis going forward, as he looks to put his career back on track.