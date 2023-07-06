Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has insisted that new signing Ross Doohan has gained a lot of valuable experience despite his tender age for a goalkeeper.

Doohan started his career with Scottish giants Celtic, but he was sent on several loan spells away from Parkhead to ensure his development through regular game time.

The Scot, however, could not break into the first team at Celtic and finally joined Tranmere Rovers on a permanent deal in 2022.

He switched to Forest Green Rovers in January of this year and now six months later he has joined the Dons on a two-year deal, completing a return to Scottish football.

The Aberdeen boss stressed that the 25-year-old shot-stopper has acquired first-team experience playing in Scotland and in England despite being fairly young for a goalkeeper, and backed him to continue to improve his game.

“Despite his age, Ross has gained a lot of experience, at various levels both here in Scotland and in England”, Robson said to his club’s official website.

“He is composed and decisive and we look forward to helping Ross continue his professional development.

“We’ve got a significant number of fixtures to play this season so I am sure Ross will be an important asset for us and will be an excellent addition to the fantastic group of goalkeepers we have here at Aberdeen.”

The Dons have qualified for the 2023/24 edition of the Europa League and the boss has already hinted that Doohan will have a part to play in his team next season.

Doohan has been capped by Scotland at multiple youth levels and he will now be looking to push for game time at Pittodrie under Robson, starting by impressing over the course of pre-season.