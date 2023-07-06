Former Roma star Roberto Muzzi has backed West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca to explode under Jose Mourinho if he joins the Serie A giants this summer.

Scamacca is prepared to leave England after a difficult first season at West Ham and Roma are interested in signing him.

While West Ham are inclined towards selling him, Roma want to sign the Italy international on loan for now and talks have already taken place between the two clubs.

Muzzi is a fan of Scamacca and believes that despite his age, the forward is ready to assume the mantle of a leading man up front for a big club such as Roma.

He also feels that the forward’s love for Roma is also important if he ends up at the club this summer.

The former Giallorossi told Italian outlet LaRoma24.it: “I hear often about Gianluca.

“We are talking about a 24-year-old but he is already ready to be a starter for a big team.

“Characteristically, he is a tough guy who loves Roma, which is an important detail.”

Muzzi is keen to see Roma succeed in signing Scamacca as he believes the forward would take a massive stride forward and really explode if he gets to work under Mourinho.

“I would be very happy if the negotiations go through, he can be of added value to the Giallorossi.

“For him and Roma.

“Scamacca is a boy who listens a lot and gets to work.

“With a coach like Mourinho, with the experience of the special one, I think he can really explode and make the leap in quality to become a great centre forward.”