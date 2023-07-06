Portsmouth director of football Richard Hughes has revealed that the club are constantly in touch with Di’Shon Bernard’s representatives, but also stated that they are looking into other targets as well.

The 22-year-old joined Portsmouth on loan from Manchester United in January and impressed John Mousinho with his performances.

Bernard’s contract with Manchester United expired in June and the player is currently a free agent.

Pompey are keen on retaining Bernard, but the centre-back representing Jamaica in the Gold Cup has stalled the discussions.

Hughes stated that the 22-year-old wants to focus on the tournament and added that Portsmouth are respecting his wishes.

The Pompey sporting director stated that the club are in constant touch with Bernard’s representatives and added that Mousinho is also speaking with the Jamaican on a regular basis.

Hughes also stressed that Bernard is not the sole target they are looking at currently and stated that they are waiting for the centre-back’s decision.

“He is still playing with Jamaica in the Gold Cup, which makes everything quite difficult”, Hughes told BBC Radio Solent.

“John is speaking to the player and the club have been in touch with his representatives.

“He is sort of saying, ‘I want to finish this tournament out and see how that plays out,’ which we completely respect.

“Obviously, Di’Shon is a player we want to bring into the football club, but he is not the only player we are looking at.

“We have plenty of other targets that we are working on and eventually there will come a point where we will bring in a player who will help us.

“We just need to wait and see how Di’Shon’s situation plays out with internationals and follow that through.”

Last season, Bernard made a total of ten appearances for Portsmouth and now it remains to be seen whether the club will be able to convince him to return to Fratton Park this summer.