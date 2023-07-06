Juventus are not convinced by West Ham United’s loan offer for Denis Zakaria and the Italian giants want to add an obligation to buy clause to the deal.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder spent last season on loan with Chelsea and made only seven appearances.

However, with Declan Rice set to leave, Moyes has set his eyes on the Juventus star as a replacement.

Zakaria has three years left on his contract with the Italian outfit and the club have set a price tag of €25m on him

West Ham have submitted a loan offer for Zakaria to the Serie A outfit, with an €18m option to buy clause included.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, West Ham’s offer has failed to convince the Bianconeri and they want to add a obligation to buy clause to the deal.

Juventus are not interested in dragging out the transfer saga and they want to finalise the deal as soon as possible.

Now it remains to be seen whether West Ham will agree to meet Juventus’ demands for Zakaria or move on to other targets.