Leeds United are interested in signing Bristol City’s out-of-contract midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, who is also a target for Burnley, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are light on midfield options ahead of the start of the new season with Weston McKennie returning to Juventus and Tyler Adams unsure about his future at the club.

Brenden Aaronson is set to join Union Berlin and Adam Forshaw is yet to agree to sign a contract on offer.

Leeds are looking at several midfield options as they seek to bring in reinforcements for life back in the Championship.

And it has been claimed that 21-year-old Massengo is one of the key targets for the club this summer.

He spent the latter half of last season at Auxerre and his contract at Bristol City expired at the end of last month.

Leeds are keen to take him to Elland Road but they are likely to face competition from Burnley, who are also keen on the Frenchman.

With him being 21, Bristol City will be due competition from any club he agrees to join this summer.

Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer is also a target for Leeds as another potential midfield addition.