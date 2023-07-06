Divine Mukasa was shown around by Newcastle United earlier this week as the Magpies look to beat Scottish giants Rangers to his signature. according to Newcastle World.

The 15-year-old has left West Ham and is an attractive prospect for a series of sides, with Newcastle and Rangers making all the running.

He thrived for the Under-15 and Under-16 teams at West Ham, before making a place for himself in the Under-18 team last season.

Mukasa is now mulling his next move and visited Newcastle earlier this week.

The Magpies showed him around their facilities and sought to convince him that moving to St James’ Park would be the best next step in his career.

Newcastle are hoping that they have made enough of an impression on the teenager and his entourage to convince him to join them.

Rangers are also in the mix though and are claimed to have shown Mukasa around their facilities in Glasgow.

It remains to be seen where the promising England youth international decides to continue his career.