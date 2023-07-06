Newcastle United could spring a surprise in the transfer market as they are considering possible deals for players whose names have yet to emerge, according to the Chronicle.

The Magpies have already made a big splash in the market by signing Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a deal worth up to €80m.

Eddie Howe wants more signings and is looking at several areas of the squad that they could still strengthen this summer.

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is a big target for Newcastle but several other Premier League clubs are also interested in him.

However, it has been claimed that Newcastle are also working on names that are yet to come to the forefront.

Apart from the players who are being mentioned on the grapevine, Newcastle are assessing several other names in the market.

They are yet to emerge as Newcastle look to set up deals for potential new signings under as much secrecy as possible.

With clubs and players demanding a premium from Newcastle, the club are keen to make sure that they do not get involved in public sagas around potential targets.