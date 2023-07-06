Newcastle United are only likely to move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips towards the end of the transfer window, if they do try to sign him, according to the Chronicle.

The Magpies are continuing to look to add to Eddie Howe’s squad after the impressive capture of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and have been linked with Phillips.

Despite a big money move from Manchester City last summer, Phillips featured little under Pep Guardiola in the recently concluded season.

Several clubs have been linked with the England midfielder and Newcastle could look to complete a loan swoop.

However, any move to sign Phillips, 27, from Newcastle is likely to come towards the end of the transfer window.

Phillips is tipped to want to try as much as possible to force his way into Guardiola’s side at the start of the upcoming season.

That would lead to a delay in any departure for the midfielder, more towards the end of the window, which shuts on 1st September.

Phillips clocked just 290 minutes of Premier League football for Manchester City last season and did not feature in either of his side’s meetings with Newcastle.