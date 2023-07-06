Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge is a player Leeds United are looking at as an alternative target to Joel Piroe, according to The Athletic.

Daniel Farke is looking at strengthening several key positions in the Leeds squad this summer in order to build them up into a team that can get promoted from the Championship.

But the new Leeds boss has prioritised signing a striker as he is aware that the team need more goals up front.

Swansea City’s Piroe is their top target but Leeds are likely to face stiff competition for his signature.

Leeds have alternative targets on their list too and Nottingham Forest’s Surridge is a player they like.

The 24-year-old was on the fringes of the Forest squad last season and made just one Premier League appearance.

The Midlands side are believed to be open to offers for him and Surridge is also likely to want to move on in search of regular football.

The forward could be considered as an option by Leeds if they fail to get their hands on Piroe.