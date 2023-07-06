Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to part ways with midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg but ongoing talks indicate a potential move to Atletico Madrid could happen, according to the Daily Mail.

The disappointing season that saw Tottenham finish eighth in the Premier league resulted in them failing to qualify for any European competitions in the upcoming campaign.

Hojbjerg, who made the switch from Southampton to Spurs in 2020, registered 35 appearances with four goals and five assists last season for the club in the Premier League.

The Denmark international is currently under contract with Spurs until June 2025 but discussions have taken place regarding a potential transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has displayed a keen interest in the 27-year-old midfielder, who has also garnered attention from Bayern Munich.

Despite the interest from various clubs in Hojbjerg, it it claimed Tottenham have so far been unwilling to sell the midfielder.

However, the Dane is interested in joining the Spanish giants and talks are ongoing to make a move to Atletico Madrid a distinct possibility.

With his significant contributions to the English club since his arrival, Hojbjerg’s future at Tottenham now hangs in the balance.