Crystal Palace target Perr Schuurs has emerged as a target for West Ham United this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Dutch defender’s future has been a topic of discussion this summer due to incessant interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace are claimed to have been in with an offer for Schuurs, while he also has admirers in Newcastle United.

Liverpool are said to have failed with a bid to sign the defender in the ongoing window and one more Premier League club have now joined his queue of admirers.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Schuurs’ name features prominently on the list of West Ham this summer.

David Moyes wants to reinforce his defence for the upcoming season and the club are eyeing several defenders in the market.

The Torino centre-back is being closely watched and the club are expected to probe the possibility of signing him in the coming days.

West Ham are still assessing the potential of signing him and it is still unclear whether the Dutchman is interested in moving to the London Stadium this summer.