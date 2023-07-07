Juventus are not convinced about signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Partey was a major part of the Arsenal team that finished second in the Premier League last season but his future at the club is under the scanner.

With Arsenal set to spend north of the £200m mark this summer, the club are open to offers for the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Partey has been on Juventus’ radar and the club have been assessing the possibility of signing him ahead of the new season.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), the Serie A giants are no longer sure about wanting the Arsenal midfielder.

It has been claimed that Juventus are not convinced the Arsenal star suits the profile of midfielder they need this summer.

They are pushing to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and also have their eyes on getting Nahitan Nandez.

They are unlikely to pursue the Gunner if they manage to land their top midfield targets this summer.

That could open the door for Saudi Arabian clubs to once again chase Partey.