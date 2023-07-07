Doncaster Rovers are amongst a host of clubs keen on snapping up Rangers winger Ross McCausland on a loan deal, according to the Daily Record.

McCausland has been lauded for his development at Rangers and in a nod to his progress, Gers boss Michael Beale handed him action last term; his debut came in 2022 against Hearts.

Game time is likely to be at a premium for the winger if he stays at Ibrox though and a loan switch could be in the offing.

League Two outfit Doncaster are now looking at McCausland and are interested in bringing him south of the border.

Grant McCann’s side will face competition for the Gers starlet though.

It is claimed that there are clubs in League One, along with Doncaster’s rivals in League Two, who are keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old.

Rangers will have to weigh up which destination would be best for McCausland if they pull the trigger on a loan move.

McCausland was taken to Rangers from Northern Irish side Linfield in the summer of 2019 and will be looking to kick on over the course of the coming campaign.