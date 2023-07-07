Former Tottenham Hotspur interim boss Cristian Stellini has talked up the qualities of Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, but feels he lacks experience in Italian football, which Napoli would have to take into account.

Napoli are losing the services of South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, who was a rock in their defence last term as they won Serie A, and need a replacement.

They are looking at a number of alternatives and have seen an offer for Wolves’ Max Kilman rejected by the Premier League club.

Southampton’s Bella-Kotchap has been linked with Napoli and former Tottenham assistant Stellini has provided his view on the 21-year-old, explaining that while he is a quality defender, he lacks experience.

“Kilman has the superior experience”, Stellini said via CalcioNapoli24.

“Bella-Kotchap has slightly more similar characteristics to the Korean.

“He is an explosive defender with great anticipation, but still lacks the right experience to play in the Italian league.

“He has great qualities, but there is still a lot to work on.”

With Southampton having been relegated from the Premier League, defender Bella-Kotchap is one player who could move on from St Mary’s this summer.

All eyes will be on whether Napoli do make a solid move to try to snap up the Germany international centre-back.