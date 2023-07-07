Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Cristian Stellini is of the view that Wolves centre-back Max Kilman has similar qualities to Napoli’s outgoing defender Kim Min-Jae.

The 26-year-old defender is a regular in Wolves starting line-up and last season he made 41 appearances for the club throughout all competitions.

Napoli, who are set to lose their defensive stalwart Kim to Bayern Munich, have set their eyes on Kilman as a replacement.

Stellini believes that Kilman is a strong technical player with brilliant on-pitch vision and he added that the Wolves star shares similar qualities with Kim.

The former Premier League boss stated that Kilman is not as quick as Kim but believes that Napoli, being a possession based team, will suit the Wolves centre-back.

“He has a similar profile to Kim”, Stellini said via CalcioNapoli24.

“A very technically strong player.

“He has great pitch vision.

“He is probably not as fast as Kim, and in this respect he might have difficulties against very fast players.

“Napoli, however, are a team that prefers continuous possession, and this aspect could benefit the English defender.”

The Italian giants made an initial €35m offer for Kilman, which Wolves rejected and they want no less than €40m for the defender.