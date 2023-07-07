Inter Milan have now prepared for the departure of Manchester United target Andre Onana by thrashing out personal terms with his potential replacement, Anatoliy Trubin.

Onana has emerged as the principal goalkeeping target for Erik ten Hag, who wants a new number one ahead of the new season.

Manchester United have failed with two bids for him, but the Red Devils are closing in on agreeing on a deal worth €55m with Inter for his transfer.

The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the 27-year-old goalkeeper and it has been claimed, Inter are now lining up his replacement.

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, the Serie A giants have worked out a contractual agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Trubin.

The 21-year-old has emerged as the top target for Inter as Onana’s replacement this summer.

With the Cameroonian on his way out, Inter are preparing the groundwork for his replacement’s arrival.

They will look to finalise the agreement to sell Onana to Manchester United while working out a deal with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Serie A giants are prepared for their number one’s departure and have already put in the work required to sign his replacement soon.