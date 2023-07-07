Leeds United are thinking domestically when it comes to adding a new goalkeeper to the ranks in the ongoing transfer window.

The Whites are expected to have significant squad churn over the course of the summer transfer window following their relegation into the Championship.

Between the sticks is tipped to have a different look in the second tier, with Illan Meslier largely expected to be sold.

The Frenchman saw his form decline last term and lost his spot in the side, though his stock remains high enough that Leeds believe bids will come in.

A new number 1 is wanted and, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay on the Square Ball, Leeds are very much thinking domestically to fill the void.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is a player that Leeds like, while they also had an eye on Manchester City’s James Trafford.

Trafford though is poised to complete a move to Premier League new boys Burnley.

Looking domestically for a new goalkeeper indicates that Leeds are well aware that any new arrival needs to be able to hit the ground running in the Championship.