Liverpool continue to hold concrete talks about a possible deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, amid Jurgen Klopp’s admiration of the player.

The Reds have already added to their midfield by signing Carlos Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer and it has been claimed they will not move for a third midfielder unless someone leaves Anfield.

Speculation about Liverpool’s interest in Saints midfielder Lavia has persisted however.

And according to Sky Deutschland, Liverpool do remain in concrete talks over signing Lavia, with Klopp a big fan of the player.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are also still in the mix for the midfielder.

Southampton are aware that following their relegation out of the Premier League they could lose Lavia this summer, but they want a substantial fee to cash in.

Saints have set the price tag at the £50m mark.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will work out an agreement with Southampton to put Lavia at Klopp’s disposal for next season.