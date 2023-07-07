Manchester United are likely to prefer to sell Scott McTominay to a club in the Premier League over Roma as they would get more money from such a deal.

McTominay’s future at Manchester United is uncertain due to the club’s need to raise some cash from player sales this summer.

Erik ten Hag values him as an important part of the squad but he is not a regular starter and Manchester United will sell him if they receive a big enough offer for him.

Jose Mourinho is believed to be interested in reuniting with McTominay at Roma in the ongoing transfer window.

But according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, the Premier League giants would prefer to sell McTominay to a club within the English top flight.

Manchester United need cash from player sales and selling McTominay would reflect as pure profit in FFP calculations as he is an academy product.

They want to maximise their profit from his sale and a Premier League side are likely to offer more money than Roma.

The Serie A giants are only likely to try and sign him on an initial loan with an option to buy.