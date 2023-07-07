Onana has emerged as the principal target for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag seeks to bring in a new number-one goalkeeper.
Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs but Inter rejected two bids from Manchester United, the latest one being an offer worth €50m including add-ons.
But it has been claimed that the two clubs are now close to working out a deal for Onana’s transfer to Old Trafford.
According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Manchester United are on the cusp of getting a deal done with the Nerazzurri.
The final agreement is being worked out and Manchester United are set to pay a fee of €55m including add-ons for Onana’s capture.
The 27-year-old goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms and will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford once he completes the move.
Ten Hag has played a key role in convincing the goalkeeper to consider the switch to Manchester United.