Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Onana has emerged as the principal target for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag seeks to bring in a new number-one goalkeeper.

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs but Inter rejected two bids from Manchester United, the latest one being an offer worth €50m including add-ons.

But it has been claimed that the two clubs are now close to working out a deal for Onana’s transfer to Old Trafford.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Manchester United are on the cusp of getting a deal done with the Nerazzurri.

The final agreement is being worked out and Manchester United are set to pay a fee of €55m including add-ons for Onana’s capture.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms and will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford once he completes the move.

Ten Hag has played a key role in convincing the goalkeeper to consider the switch to Manchester United.