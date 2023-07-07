Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been offered to Nottingham Forest but the club are not close to agreeing on any deal to sign him, according to The Athletic.

Iheanacho is one of several players who are looking to leave Leicester this summer following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in getting their hands on the striker but he has been offered around to several other clubs.

His agent has been working round the clock to find a club and he has been offered to Premier League teams as well.

And it has been claimed that Iheanacho is one of several players who have been offered to Nottingham Forest.

The Midlands club are looking at potential summer recruits and Iheanacho is an option on their table.

However, it has been suggested that talk of agreeing on a deal to sign the Foxes star is wide of the mark.

It is unclear whether Forest are considering making a concrete offer to sign Iheanacho in the ongoing window.