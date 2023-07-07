Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to try and sign Wolves defender Max Kilman in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy, in news which is a boost for Napoli.

Kilman’s future at Wolves is under the scanner due to the club’s need for funds and the financial constraints they are working under at the moment.

Wolves have already rejected an offer of €35m from Napoli and are not willing to listen to bids less than the €40m mark.

Tottenham have also been interested in signing him and are said to have been in talks with his representatives over a transfer.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the north London club are no longer in the race to sign the Wolves centre-back.

Tottenham are in the market for a defender but are looking closely at Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven.

Spurs are also interested in Edmond Tapsoba and Kilman is a player they are no longer keen to sign.

Napoli now have a clear run at the Wolves defender but are not willing to meet his asking price.

Wolves are prepared to hold on to Kilman and offer him a new deal if their asking price is not met.