West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur target Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Roma next season, it has been claimed in Italy.

Roma forward Dybala is drawing interest from several clubs during the ongoing transfer window.

Several Premier League suitors in the form of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are interested in him.

West Ham and Tottenham have both enquired about Dybala, who has three more years left on his Roma contract.

However, it has been suggested that the Argentinian has a €12m release clause in his contract for clubs outside of Italy.

Dybala has already snubbed a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Argentine wants to stay at Roma next season and he is willing to ward off any offers coming from Premier League outfits.

It is claimed his agent will soon meet Roma to discuss a new contract, which would remove the release clause.

The forward scored 18 goals in all competitions for Roma and helped the Giallorossi get to the Europa League final last season.

Now it remains to be seen whether Spurs or West Ham will be able to convince Dybala to change his mind and lure him to the Premier League.