Wolves have made an enquiry into the possibility of signing out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Arthur spent last season on loan at Liverpool but injuries restricted him to just one appearance and he left the club in the summer.

However, the Brazilian is not part of Juventus’ plans and the Serie A giants are actively looking to sell him.

His agent has been shopping him around clubs in Europe in the hope of finding a new club for the player in the ongoing transfer window.

A return to the Premier League has not been ruled out and Wolves are considering a swoop for Arthur.

They have made an enquiry into the possibility of taking the Brazilian to Molineux in the ongoing transfer window.

Wolves are yet to make any concrete offer and they are very much still assessing the possibility of signing him.

Julen Lopetegui’s side also working under budgetary limits and will not spend more than £20m on any single signing.